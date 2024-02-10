Moriarty’s office files to temporarily restrict public access to motions in Londregan case

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office on Friday filed a motion to restrict public access to certain court filings in the case against Ryan Londregan, the Minnesota state trooper charged in Ricky Cobb II’s death.

The proposed order would only apply to motions and attached exhibits and would suggest a two-day review period before the documents are released to the public.

In a statement, Moriarty’s office said:

“We are concerned the initial pretrial publicity initiated by the defense will impact the ability for Mr. Londregan to receive a fair trial, if it continues. That’s why we are suggesting the court temporarily restrict public access to filings to allow for a quick review and to ensure any future filings do not cause additional unnecessarily prejudicial pretrial publicity. “

Christopher Madel, Londregan’s defense attorney, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the team intends to oppose the motion in court.