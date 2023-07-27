Jonas Brothers announce show at Xcel Energy Center

Two months after visiting Minnesota to play a show at the State Fair, the Jonas Brothers plan to return to the state for another show.

Thursday morning, the band announced an additional show at Xcel Energy Center as part of an extension of their tour.

The new show is set for Nov. 19. Their State Fair show is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Tickets for the new leg of the group’s tour will have a verified fan presale, with registration open through July 31. Selected fans will then receive an access code and be able to participate in the presale starting Aug. 3.

General public sales will begin on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.