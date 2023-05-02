Jonas Brothers to play Grandstand show at 2023 Minnesota State Fair

The 12th and final Grandstand show has been announced for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

Tuesday morning, fair officials announced that Jonas Brothers will play at the Grandstand on Sept. 1.

Tickets for the performance go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, May 12, on Etix.

The Jonas Brothers’ recently released a new single, “Waffle House,” from their latest record, “The Album,” which will be released on May 12.

Tuesday’s announcement means all of the performances for this year’s Grandstand Concert Series are now set.

Click here to see the past announcements from the State Fair.