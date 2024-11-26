Jeremiah Ellison will not seek reelection to Minneapolis City Council

Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison announced Tuesday he will not run for a fourth term to represent Ward 5 on the city’s Northside.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent Ward 5 on the Minneapolis City Council, and I lok forward to continuing my urgent and rigorous fight for the Northside for the remaining year of my current term,” Ellison said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s been an honor to represent North Minneapolis—the love and confidence my community has shown me over the years has been truly humbling.



It is with tremendous pride and satisfaction that I announce I will not be seeking re-election.



Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/FpNMVcwyBF — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) November 26, 2024

Ellison first joined the City Council in 2018 and has been a stalwart of the legislative body’s progressive coalition.

In reflecting on his time on the council, he highlighted his support for efforts to reform the Minneapolis Police Department and steer some of its funding toward mental health crisis teams; initiatives to improve housing access and affordability; and plans to advance environmental health in neighborhoods that have historically suffered the effects of industrial pollution.

“The work of creating a safe, affordable, dignified world is never done, but it’s important to acknowledge your victories,” Ellison wrote. “In the end, my time in office wasn’t simply a success because I won three elections, or increased voter turnout, or convinced people to support me — my tenure was a success because my neighbors governed alongside me every step of the way.”

Ellison did not immediately say what would be next, but he expressed his optimism that one of the Northside’s “brilliant, caring, studious leaders” will carry on in his place.