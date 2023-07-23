Jail roster: Former Vikings player Everson Griffen arrested Saturday for DUI-related charges

A Carver County Jail roster shows what appears to be former Vikings player Everson Griffen booked for multiple DUI-related offenses in Chanhassen.

According to the online jail roster, a person matching Griffen’s name, address and age was booked at 12:41 p.m. Saturday for 4th degree DUI, DUI, and DUI-Operate a Motor Vehicle over 0.08.

The roster also states he was released an hour later.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for information related to Griffen’s arrest and will update this article as details are provided.

As previously reported in Dec. 2021, Griffen announced he has bipolar disorder on Instagram, saying he wanted to embrace this and become an advocate for mental health. That announcement came after police were called to his home earlier in the year after posts of screenshots with text conversations that included the phrases “I need help” and “people are trying to kill me,” as well as a video depicting Griffen holding a gun were made to his social media.

Just last week, current Vikings rookie and the team’s top 2023 NFL Draft selection, Jordan Addison, was cited for driving 140 miles an hour on I-94 in St. Paul. That citation came after another Vikings player, Olisaemeka (Oli) Udoh, was cited three different times in May for driving violations, including driving 97 miles an hour in a 55 mile an hour zone.