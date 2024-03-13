Investigators rule cause of Minneapolis encampment fire ‘undetermined’

Investigators weren’t able to determine the cause of a fire last month that burned a homeless encampment in south Minneapolis.

The fire left two people with minor injuries and also caused some slight damage to two homes next to the encampment, which was located at 11th Avenue South and East 28th Street.

The Feb. 29 blaze destroyed the encampment, colloquially known as Camp Nenookaasi, and led the city to close it but encampment organizers quickly moved to a vacant lot a few blocks away.

Since then, arson investigators from the city’s police and fire departments have been working to determine what caused the fire.

The investigative report says the fire extended from a single yurt in the south center of the encampment and, thanks to the wind, quickly moved throughout the entire area. It adds that there “were dozens of illegal open fires and propane cooking devices discovered in the fire debris.”

However, because of the “overwhelming” number of possible ignition sources, the fire was deemed “undetermined” and the case will remain open.

City officials noted that investigators could update the case if new evidence is found, and anyone with information is still encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.