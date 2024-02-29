Crews at scene of fire in south Minneapolis

Crews are at the scene of a fire in south Minneapolis early Thursday afternoon.

Minneapolis Fire Department crews were seen in the area of 11th Avenue South and East 28th Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

That’s the location of a homeless encampment colloquially known as Camp Nenookaasi, which moved to the spot early this month after being evicted from its previous location.

Heavy black smoke could be seen on a traffic management camera located at southbound Interstate 35W and 42nd Street. Aerials and ground shots from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crews at the scene showed a burned lot where the homeless encampment was and some possible light damage to two nearby homes.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire but the city of Minneapolis says two people were treated at the scene for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Chopper 5 flies above Minneapolis Fire crews at the scene of a fire at 28th Street East and 11th Avenue South on Feb. 29, 2024.

This viewer-submitted picture shows flames near 28th Street East and 11th Avenue South on Feb. 29, 2024. (Viewer photo)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.