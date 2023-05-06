Inver Grove Heights PD releases details for Officer Bidon’s visitation, funeral

Inver Grove Heights Police Department has released information on the visitation and funeral for Officer Ben Bidon, who died unexpectedly Sunday after a medical emergency.

RELATED: Inver Grove Heights officer dies after ‘medical emergency’

Visitation for Bidon will take place Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Hometown Church (16165 Kenwood Trail) in Lakeville.

Bidon’s funeral will be held at noon at Cedar Valley Church in Bloomington (8600 Bloomington Ave S), followed by a procession and a burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis (7601 34th Ave S).

“The visitation, funeral, and burial services will be open to the public. Please join us in honoring Officer Bidon,” the Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The Department also shared a map of the procession route:

(Inver Grove Heights Police Department)

The Inver Grove Heights Public Safety Foundation has organized a GoFundMe page to support Bidon’s family.