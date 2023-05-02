Inver Grove Heights officer dies after ‘medical emergency’

An Inver Grove Heights police officer died over the weekend after he suffered a “medical emergency” Friday, according to the police department.

Medics took Officer Ben Bidon to Regions Hospital on Friday, and he died in the hospital Sunday evening surrounded by family and friends, the police department said in a social media post Tuesday.

Bidon joined the Inver Grove Heights Police Department in 2015 and previously served in the U.S. Army from 2005-09. His military service included a 14-month deployment to Iraq with the 101st Airborne Tiger Force Unit, and he received a number of recognitions during his tenure.

During his time with Inver Grove Heights police, Bidon worked as a crime scene technician, field training officer, firearms and use of force instructor, SWAT operator, and team leader. His latest assignment was with the department’s investigation unit, police said.

“As a police officer with Inver Grove Heights, Ben was compassionate and diligent in his duties and served the public with pride,” the police department said in a news release. “He worked tirelessly to make this community safe.”

Bidon is survived by his wife, Ashley, and his three daughters: Addison, 9; Evelyn, 6; and Elenor, 4.

He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and taking hiking and camping trips with his family. He was involved in his church and loved playing hockey.

“Ben’s impact in all facets of his life was immense. Everyone that was blessed to know Ben will remember him for his humor, giant personality, and an even bigger smile,” the police department added. “His legacy has left a lasting impact that will never be forgotten.”

Information on memorial services will be released at a later date.

The Inver Grove Heights Public Safety Foundation has organized a GoFundMe page to support Bidon’s family.