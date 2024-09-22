INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity Build Forward Bash

INTERVIEW: Build Forward Bash

The Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity Build Forward Bash will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Armory in Minneapolis.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

The event is a celebration of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. It will feature live music and a program to honor former President Carter’s 100th birthday.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Cathy Lawrence, the chief of staff for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, to learn more about the event.