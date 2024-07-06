INTERVIEW: Trail of Small Wonders

Magic is coming to the Westwood Hills Nature Center next week.

For the fourth time this year, St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts is collaborating with the Westwood Hills Nature Center to host the Opening Day Festival for the Trail of Small Wonders on Monday, July 8.

The Trail of Small Wonders features a miniature world of tiny hand-made houses for fairies, elves, gnomes, and other magical creatures.

The festival will feature stilt walkers, music and dance performances, storytelling hands-on art stations and more.

The Opening Day Festival is free and open to all and runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 8300 West Franklin Avenue in St. Louis Park.

