INTERVIEW: Slavic Experience

The third-annual Slavic Experience returns Saturday and Sunday in St. Louis Park from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at The ROC(3700 Monterey Drive).

The free event celebrates the richness and diversity of Eastern and Central European traditions.

It will include a fashion show, a talent show, Pączki eating contest, Pierogi making contest and more.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Aneta Toporowska Lennartson, the founder and executive director of the event, to learn more.