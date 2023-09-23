INTERVIEW: Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee kicks off on Saturday with a slew of events for the family.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Nicola Peterson, who works with Sever’s Fall Festival, to discuss the event.

The festival includes magic shows, kids’ dance parties, an exotic petting zoo, and a corn maze, said Peterson.

Sever’s Fall Festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Additionally, the festival will be open on Oct. 19th and 20th during MEA weekend.

Admission is $19 in September when purchasing a ticket online, or $23 at the gate. In October, tickets are $22 online or $26 at the gate. A season pass costs $45, but kids under 3 are free.

