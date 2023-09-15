Sever’s Fall Festival begins Saturday

Emily Baude KSTP
The robot-themed corn maze at Sever's Fall Festival 2023 (Courtesy: Sever's Fall Festival)

Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee is kicks off Saturday with a slew of events for the family.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Additionally, the festival will be open on Oct. 19th and 20th during MEA weekend.

Admission is $19 in September when purchasing a ticket online, or $23 at the gate. In October, tickets are $22 online or $26 at the gate. A season pass costs $45, but kids under 3 are free.

A complete list of activities at Sever’s Fall Festival, located at 3121 West 150th Street in Shakopee, can be found below:

  • Obstacle Course: Physical challenges for the kids.
  • Corn Pit and Extreme Corn Pit: Each holds more than 10,000 bushels of corn.
  • New and improved Zoo Area: Get up close and personal with kangaroos, goats, camel, sheep, donkeys, ponies, and more.
  • Live Music from the Blue Ox Jazz Babies.
  • GIANT Jumping Pillows: Kids and adults can jump on giant inflatable pillows.
  • Straw Sculptures & Installations: Check out creative art throughout the festival using corn, straw, pumpkins, and squash.
  • Tire Mountain: Let the kids roam and climb.
  • Zip Lines: Zoom through the air.
  • Magic Shows from Magician Norm Barnhart who will entertain kids and adults.
  • Kiddie Train: Kids’ imaginations can roam as a conductor.
  • Pig Races: Watch pigs dash in a new racetrack for the finish line of mini donuts.
  • Wildlife Shows: See and learn about a variety of animal species.
  • Rainbow Playground: Enjoy the best backyard playgrounds.
  • Kidsdance Live Dances: America’s interactive DJ for kids.
  • Straw Bale Maze: Jump and dash through super-sized straw bales.
  • Antique Tractors & Firetrucks
  • Picture Boards & Photo Opportunities
  • Pony Rides
  • Carlson’s Llovable Llamas
  • Giant (and we mean GIANT) State Fair Size Slide!
  • Pumpkin Blasters
  • Camel Rides
  • Apple Express Ride
  • Hay Rides
  • Pick Your Own Pumpkins from Our Patch!
  • Purchase Just-Picked Apples
  • Two Food Courts with a wide variety of unique vendors
  • Face Painting
  • Caricatures
  • Artisan Market Vendors
  • Sand Art