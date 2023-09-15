Sever’s Fall Festival begins Saturday
Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee is kicks off Saturday with a slew of events for the family.
The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Additionally, the festival will be open on Oct. 19th and 20th during MEA weekend.
Admission is $19 in September when purchasing a ticket online, or $23 at the gate. In October, tickets are $22 online or $26 at the gate. A season pass costs $45, but kids under 3 are free.
A complete list of activities at Sever’s Fall Festival, located at 3121 West 150th Street in Shakopee, can be found below:
- Obstacle Course: Physical challenges for the kids.
- Corn Pit and Extreme Corn Pit: Each holds more than 10,000 bushels of corn.
- New and improved Zoo Area: Get up close and personal with kangaroos, goats, camel, sheep, donkeys, ponies, and more.
- Live Music from the Blue Ox Jazz Babies.
- GIANT Jumping Pillows: Kids and adults can jump on giant inflatable pillows.
- Straw Sculptures & Installations: Check out creative art throughout the festival using corn, straw, pumpkins, and squash.
- Tire Mountain: Let the kids roam and climb.
- Zip Lines: Zoom through the air.
- Magic Shows from Magician Norm Barnhart who will entertain kids and adults.
- Kiddie Train: Kids’ imaginations can roam as a conductor.
- Pig Races: Watch pigs dash in a new racetrack for the finish line of mini donuts.
- Wildlife Shows: See and learn about a variety of animal species.
- Rainbow Playground: Enjoy the best backyard playgrounds.
- Kidsdance Live Dances: America’s interactive DJ for kids.
- Straw Bale Maze: Jump and dash through super-sized straw bales.
- Antique Tractors & Firetrucks
- Picture Boards & Photo Opportunities
- Pony Rides
- Carlson’s Llovable Llamas
- Giant (and we mean GIANT) State Fair Size Slide!
- Pumpkin Blasters
- Camel Rides
- Apple Express Ride
- Hay Rides
- Pick Your Own Pumpkins from Our Patch!
- Purchase Just-Picked Apples
- Two Food Courts with a wide variety of unique vendors
- Face Painting
- Caricatures
- Artisan Market Vendors
- Sand Art