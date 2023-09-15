Sever’s Fall Festival begins Saturday

Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee is kicks off Saturday with a slew of events for the family.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Additionally, the festival will be open on Oct. 19th and 20th during MEA weekend.

Admission is $19 in September when purchasing a ticket online, or $23 at the gate. In October, tickets are $22 online or $26 at the gate. A season pass costs $45, but kids under 3 are free.

A complete list of activities at Sever’s Fall Festival, located at 3121 West 150th Street in Shakopee, can be found below:

Obstacle Course: Physical challenges for the kids.

Physical challenges for the kids. Corn Pit and Extreme Corn Pit: Each holds more than 10,000 bushels of corn.

Each holds more than 10,000 bushels of corn. New and improved Zoo Area: Get up close and personal with kangaroos, goats, camel, sheep, donkeys, ponies, and more.

Get up close and personal with kangaroos, goats, camel, sheep, donkeys, ponies, and more. Live Music from the Blue Ox Jazz Babies.

from the Blue Ox Jazz Babies. GIANT Jumping Pillows: Kids and adults can jump on giant inflatable pillows.

Kids and adults can jump on giant inflatable pillows. Straw Sculptures & Installations: Check out creative art throughout the festival using corn, straw, pumpkins, and squash.

Check out creative art throughout the festival using corn, straw, pumpkins, and squash. Tire Mountain: Let the kids roam and climb.

Let the kids roam and climb. Zip Lines: Zoom through the air.

Zoom through the air. Magic Shows from Magician Norm Barnhart who will entertain kids and adults.

from Magician Norm Barnhart who will entertain kids and adults. Kiddie Train: Kids’ imaginations can roam as a conductor.

Kids’ imaginations can roam as a conductor. Pig Races: Watch pigs dash in a new racetrack for the finish line of mini donuts.

Watch pigs dash in a new racetrack for the finish line of mini donuts. Wildlife Shows: See and learn about a variety of animal species.

See and learn about a variety of animal species. Rainbow Playground: Enjoy the best backyard playgrounds.

Enjoy the best backyard playgrounds. Kidsdance Live Dances: America’s interactive DJ for kids.

America’s interactive DJ for kids. Straw Bale Maze: Jump and dash through super-sized straw bales.

Jump and dash through super-sized straw bales. Antique Tractors & Firetrucks

Picture Boards & Photo Opportunities

Pony Rides

Carlson’s Llovable Llamas

Giant (and we mean GIANT) State Fair Size Slide !

! Pumpkin Blasters

Camel Rides

Apple Express Ride

Hay Rides

Pick Your Own Pumpkins from Our Patch!

Purchase Just-Picked Apples

Two Food Courts with a wide variety of unique vendors

Face Painting

Caricatures

Artisan Market Vendors

Sand Art