INTERVIEW: Plane pull to support Minnesota veterans

INTERVIEW: Plane pull to benefit veterans

Later this month, a unique event in South St. Paul will challenge teams to pull a World War II bomber and raise money for Minnesota veterans.

Project Got Your Back, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, is putting on the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing.

Paul Davis, executive director of Project Got Your Back, sat down with anchor Brett Hoffland to share more on how to get involved.