INTERVIEW: New Linus’ Pet haven

A facility in Blaine that helps survivors of domestic abuse has added a new addition to help ensure their pets can also be somewhere safe.

It’s called Linus’ Pet Haven, built as an addition to the Alexandra House; it allows the animals of domestic abuse survivors to be properly taken care of as they begin to rebuild their lives.

Tina Bronson, the director of mission advancement at the Alexandra House, says animals can often become a barrier for survivors seeking help as they are worried about the safety of their pet if they cannot take them along.

More on the new pet haven can be found HERE.