INTERVIEW: Minnesota Merry Market

Christmas is right around the corner for those who celebrate, and for those looking to finish up their shopping, they should take a look at the Minnesota Merry Market.

The market is located in the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, put on by Homespun Events, and hosts 80 artists selling a variety of items, including paintings, crocheters and more.

The market isn’t just for shopping either; it features activities like a horse and carriage ride, a trackless train, bars indoors and outdoors, food trucks, and more.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will open back up next weekend; more details can be found on the Featured on 5 tab.