INTERVIEW: Minnesota Ballet presents ‘The Classic Nutcracker’

INTERVIEW: Ballet Minnesota presents 'The Classic Nutcracker'

Ballet Minnesota is putting on its 36th production of “Classic Nutcracker” at The O’Shaughnessy Dec. 14-15.

The performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets range from $5-45 and can be purchased here or by calling the box office at 651-690-6700.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor and reporter Alex Jokich sat down with Kayla Myhran, executive director of Ballet Minnesota, to learn more about the production.