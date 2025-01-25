INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show

The Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show is coming up next weekend.

The show is an opportunity for residents from across Minnesota to talk with home improvement experts to get feedback on home projects, new ideas and demonstrations of all things home renovation.

There will be over 200 exhibitors in attendance during the show, showcasing a wide variety of projects, including kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, and more.

The show is scheduled for next Friday and will run through next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Details on the event can be found HERE.