INTERVIEW: Gold Together Day at Valleyfair

Valleyfair and the American Cancer Society are teaming up to create a day filled with fun, resiliency and community for those suffering from childhood cancer.

Donors who gift $75 or more are invited to join in the fun on Aug. 23 — including a catered lunch and program at Valleyfair.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Danielle Ottman, the director of development for American Cancer Society, to learn more.