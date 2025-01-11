INTERVIEW: Global Snow Sculpting Competition

The world’s best sculptors will be coming to Stillwater next week for the fourth annual World Snow Celebration.

The event will feature 12 teams competing from all over the world, including Peru, Spain, Denmark, Finland, and others.

The event begins on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., with competitors beginning to plan out their sculptures for the competition.

They will continue to work until Saturday, January 18, at 4 p.m., when their creation will be put on full display.

1Despite Minnesota’s lack of snow, organizers say there will be plenty for the competition, as they are having Alfton Alps make some for them.

More information on the event can be found on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ Featured on 5 tab.