INTERVIEW: Forget-Me-Not Fundraiser

As Veteran’s Day approaches this Monday, one organization is looking to do something special for those who have served.

The Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota is putting on the Forget-Me-Not Campaign, a fundraiser for disabled veterans in the local community.

The campaign will give blue flowers, a symbol of remembrance and support for disabled veterans, to those who donate.

Funds will go to the VA Medical Center, hospital visits, transportation and emergency needs.

Those wishing to donate can stop at Cub Foods or Jerry’s Food in Eden Prarie or Lowes in Maple Grove anytime before 5 p.m. on Saturday.