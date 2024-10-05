INTERVIEW: Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest

Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest is back for the 2024 fall season and is looking to expand even more, with 30 attractions being added.

Over 100,000 people have checked out the event in Jordan, which has featured several fun events, including wagon rides, a corn maze, farm animals, and many more.

New attractions include a rustic rope obstacle course, a bubble barn and a singing tractor, among others.

The event is now open to the public until November 3.

More information on Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest can be found on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ Featured on Five tab.