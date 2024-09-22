INTERVIEW: AIA MN Homes by Architects Tour

The Minnesota association of the American Institute of Architects is hosting its 17th-annual Homes by Architects Tour Sept. 28-29.

This year’s event will feature 14 homes in a range of styles, project types and budgets.

The full tour is $25, but you can go on two virtual tours for $5. Tickets can be purchased here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Ann Mayhew, the public outreach manager for AIA Minnesota, to learn more about the event.