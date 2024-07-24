INTERVIEW: 84th Minneapolis Aquatennial

The 84th-annual Aquatennial returns to downtown Minneapolis Wednesday.

Meghan Gustafason with the Minneapolis Downtown Council and PWHL Goalie Nicole Hensley, who is a grand marshal of the Torchlight Parade, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for a live interview to tell us more about the event.

More information on Aquatennial can be found here.

Multiple streets are closing in the downtown area starting Thursday due to the Torchlight Parade, which starts at South 12th Street and continues down Nicollet Mall before ending at South 3rd Street. More closures will happen Saturday ahead of the 10 p.m. fireworks. A list of closures can be found below.

THURSDAY:

1st Avenue South between E 15th Street and Grant Street) – closed starting around 12 p.m. Thursday until around 10 p.m.

East Grant Street between 1st Avenue South and South 12th Street) – closed starting around 12 p.m. Thursday until around 10 p.m.

SATURDAY:

Central Avenue Southeast Bridge

Portland Avenue between South 2nd Street and West River Parkway

West River Parkway north and west of 11th Avenue South

West River Parkway south and east of North 4th Avenue