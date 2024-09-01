INTERVIEW: 2nd Annual rideATAXIA

RideATAXIA is back for its second year on Sept. 14 from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the Gateway Trail(between Maplewood and Grant). The starting point will be at Wakefield Park in Maplewood.

There is a $15 fee for the cycling event, which includes a T-shirt. Funds raised through the event will go toward Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance.

Friedrich’s Ataxia is a progressive neuromuscular disease that can lead to life-altering loss of mobility.

You can find more information on the event here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland spoke with Jacob Thompson, RideATAXIA Hometown Twin Cities guest speaker, to learn more about the event.