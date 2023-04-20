Interim president, vice chair discussed during Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents held a special meeting Thursday, with two major items on the board’s agenda.

One of those items was to select a new vice chair for the board following the resignation of Ken Powell, who served as vice chairman for the Board of Regents. Powell’s resignation announcement was made earlier this week.

Janie Mayeron, the previous vice chair on the Board of Regents, will step into the role of chairperson and serve out the chair’s term of office. However, Powell will continue to serve as a regent through the end of his term, which expires this year.

In addition, a discussion regarding the next steps in the process of selecting an Interim President to replace Joan Gabel will be held.

As reported earlier this month by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Gabel announced she is leaving the system for the Chancellor role at the University of Pittsburgh. She will start her new position on July 1.

Thursday’s meeting began at 9 a.m. Check back for updates.