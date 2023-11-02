Inmate who escaped Watonwan County Jail back in custody, 2 others arrested for helping

Authorities say the man who escaped the Watonwan County Jail early Monday evening is back in custody Thursday morning.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, 36-year-old Leonardo Lopez Jr. escaped custody just before 7 p.m. Monday.

According to the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators followed leads and were able to track down a vehicle Lopez was in on Wednesday, and after it was stopped by deputies, Lopez ran away.

Eventually, he was found in a field, where he was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office says the two people who were inside the vehicle at the time were also arrested.

All three were brought to the County Jail, and formal charges are pending.