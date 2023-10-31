Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Watonwan County

Authorities from Watonwan County are searching for an inmate who escaped on Monday night.

Leonardo Lopez Jr., 36, escaped custody at Watonwan County Jail just before 7 p.m.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. James Police Department, the Madelia Police Department, and the New Ulm Police Department’s K9 unit.

Officials from the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to review camera footage and check for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary. If you see Lopez, call 911 and do not approach him.