Inmate dies while in custody at Hennepin County Jail; 2nd death in as many weeks

Hennepin County officials say an inmate died while in jail custody on Tuesday, the second death at the facility in two weeks.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, a 36-year-old man, was found unresponsive in bed after “an apparent medical incident.” Despite receiving medical aid, he was pronounced dead after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

“I’d like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the individual’s loved ones,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in a statement. “These incidents weigh heavy on all those impacted. I appreciate the consideration and professionalism that was shown by our staff and partners who responded to assist with the incident.”

Tuesday’s incident comes just eight days after a 21-year-old man died at the jail, also from what officials described as a “medical incident.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the name or cause of death for either inmate.