Inmate dies while in custody at Hennepin County Jail

Officials say an inmate died of a “medical incident” Monday while in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while nursing staff tended to the 21-year-old man in the jail’s medical room. Jail staff and emergency responders gave aid before he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name has yet to be released, and it remains unclear what led up to his death.

“I was saddened to hear of the death of an individual in our custody today, and my thoughts are with that person’s family and friends,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in a statement. “While events like this are difficult to process, I am thankful for the actions of my staff and those of our partners, all of whom acted compassionately and decisively in their effort to administer life-saving measures.”