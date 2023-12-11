Inmate dies at Anoka County Jail

An inmate being held at Anoka County Jail died over the weekend after he was found unresponsive in his cell, jail officials say.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a detention deputy found the inmate while conducting routine checks at around 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

Medical staff were called to provide aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

An investigation into the inmate’s cause of death is now underway and is being led by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

“The responsibility to provide care and supervision to all those legally confined to the Anoka County Jail is one I take very seriously. In-custody deaths bring profound impacts to many people including the individual’s family, friends, those housed with them, and detention staff,” Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said in a statement. “Both the staff of the Anoka County Jail and I continue our commitment to identify and implement solutions to prevent deaths in our custody. Additionally, we will continue to work with our local and state partners to help achieve our paramount goal which is the health and wellbeing of those in our facility.”

No other information, including the inmate’s identity, has been released at this time.

It’s the second inmate death at the facility this year.

In July, 22-year-old Cristian Rivera-Coba of Minneapolis died while in custody at the Anoka County Jail. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the circumstances of his death.