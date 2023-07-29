Sheriff: Inmate dies at Anoka County Jail

Authorities are investigating how an inmate died last week at the Anoka County Jail.

Tierney Peters, a spokesperson for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, said the inmate “became unresponsive” the evening of July 21 while a detention deputy and medical staff were attending to him.

Medics were called to the jail to provide assistance, but despite life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, Peters said.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.