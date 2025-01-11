Infants in Minneapolis both in stable condition following fentanyl exposure

Minneapolis police say their officer’s quick action helped save the lives of two infants.

According to the police, officers were called to assist a two-month-old who was unresponsive. The infant was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined the baby was suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

Narcan was administered, and the child was in serious but stable condition.

After learning the infant had been exposed to fentanyl, police returned to the original location of the incident to check on the welfare of another infant and a two-year-old who was also at the same residence.

The infant was in medical distress when they returned, requiring officers to administer Narcan and assist with CPR while the baby was being taken to the hospital.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, doctors confirmed the officers’ quick response saved the infant’s life.

The two-year-old was medically evaluated and showed no signs of any issues.

“This moment is a powerful reminder of the life-saving role our officers play in the community and the important partnerships between first responders and medical professionals,” the department wrote in a statement.

At this time, police have not provided details about how the infants were exposed or if any arrests have been made in connection to the incident.