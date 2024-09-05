Idol Acros America tryouts to be held this week for Minnesota, Wisconsin residents

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the next American Idol, you’ll have the chance to audition this week!

Minnesotans and Iowans can try out on Friday, while Wisconsinites have their Idol Across America try-outs on Saturday. A nationwide audition call is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Auditions are being held on Zoom, and you can get real-time feedback from producers.

If you’ll be at least 15 years old by Feb. 15, 2025, you are eligible to try out. CLICK HERE to register.

Season 23 of American Idol will be back on KSTP-TV this spring and will air on Sunday nights.