ICE St. Paul arrests man convicted of posessing child pornography
The White House announced that ICE made a second arrest in the Twin Cities over the weekend.
Octavio Juarez-Bonilla, a Mexican national, was arrested by ICE St. Paul on Sunday. Officials say he was convicted of possessing child pornography on a work computer.
Court records show that Juarez-Bonilla was sentenced to three years of supervised probation in October 2024.
Last week, the White House said Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Olivia from Honduras was also arrested by ICE St. Paul. He was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to the Center for Immigration Assistance, there are four ICE detention facilities in Minnesota:
- Freeborn County Jail
- Sherburne County Jail
- Carver County Jail
- Polk County Jail