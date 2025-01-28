ICE St. Paul arrests man convicted of posessing child pornography

The White House announced that ICE made a second arrest in the Twin Cities over the weekend.

Octavio Juarez-Bonilla, a Mexican national, was arrested by ICE St. Paul on Sunday. Officials say he was convicted of possessing child pornography on a work computer.

Court records show that Juarez-Bonilla was sentenced to three years of supervised probation in October 2024.

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Octavio Juarez-Bonilla, a Mexican national, was arrested by ICE St. Paul on January 26, 2025. Conviction: Possessing child pornography on a work computer. pic.twitter.com/nvONGgl9RD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 27, 2025

Last week, the White House said Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Olivia from Honduras was also arrested by ICE St. Paul. He was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Center for Immigration Assistance, there are four ICE detention facilities in Minnesota: