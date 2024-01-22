Delano Ice Palace celebrates opening weekend

Delano Ice Palace opening weekend

Cold weather is allowing winter attractions all around Minnesota and Wisconsin to open for the year.

The ever-popular Ice Palace in Delano finally had its opening weekend on Sunday, with crews working overtime to get things up and running.

The event has 90,000 square feet of ice and is in a new location at Delano Central Park. Event holders say it’s now closer to downtown Minneapolis and has better parking to accommodate the thousands of people who check it out.

Attendees can go through tunnels and slides, enjoy food and drinks and see fire dancers, ice princesses and other winter characters.

“We use a lot of our log home building experience to build the ice palace. We use ice logs to build, so you’ll see these guys carrying eight-foot ice logs around and we place them and build and it’s just a really cool experience… it’s something magical,” said Kiera Martin, CEO of the Ice Palace. “There’s six kids in our family and all of us are involved in the ice palace.”

The Delano Ice Palace is open Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2-9 p.m. through the end of February. Admission costs $18 for adults and $11 for children.