Ice Castles to open Friday evening at State Fairgrounds

Winter weather lovers will soon be able to enjoy a popular attraction.

Organizers of the Ice Castles say they’ll be opening the gates of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. this Friday for people to admire the structures.

This season, in addition to the traditional ice slides, towers and tunnels, there will be an ice river, snow caverns and nightly fire shows, as well as the popular Pronto Pups, which will be available with beverages at the Polar Bub Ice Bar.

According to organizers, the artisans have been working against the recent warm temperatures to get the attraction ready for guests.

Tickets range from $17-$24, depending on your age. There are also group rates available.

Organizers ask that you arrive during your 30-minute booking window, but you can stay as long as you would like.