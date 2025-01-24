“I didn’t mean to.” Man accused of fatally shooting friend in Brooklyn Park charged with manslaughter

Months after a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park, the man accused of pulling the trigger has been formally charged.

Anwar Hussein Mohamed, 20, has been charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter and faces up to ten years in prison for reportedly shooting his friend in Brooklyn Park back in October 2024.

Court documents said on October 12 at 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 7900 block of Lee Avenue North for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found that 19-year-old Nebil Ahmed Omer of Blaine had been shot in the head. He died at the scene.

Multiple people were in the house when the incident occurred, according to police, including five men and a woman, all of whom were described as “very emotional.”

The criminal complaint says the female witness told police that throughout the day, everyone in the house had been playing with guns, pointing them at each other and dry firing them, something the witness claimed happened often in the house.

According to her, the group members were friends, and none of them had any problems with one another. She added that she, Mohamed, and Omer were in the living room when Mohamed reportedly shot Omer.

Mohamed, upon realizing he had shot Omer, was reportedly shocked, according to the woman who said he made statements similar to “What did I just do?” and “I didn’t mean to.”

The four other men who had been in the house all agreed that Mohamed had not been in the room with them when they heard the shot. Mohammed himself did not provide a statement to police and was visibly shaking, according to court documents.

The complaint filed on Jan. 17 said Mohammed wasn’t in custody, and court records show a warrant was issued that same day. However, the warrant was cleared on Jan. 21st, and a hearing was held on Jan. 22. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.