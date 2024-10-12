Man killed in Brooklyn Park shooting

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they are investigating a fatal shooting that has killed one person.

Police said at 4:36 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Lee Avenue North.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

At this time, police have not said if a suspect is in custody or if anyone else was injured in the incident.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.