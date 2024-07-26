I-35 lane restrictions in Forest Lake rescheduled, now begin Friday

Concrete repair work will impact travel along I-35 in Forest Lake this upcoming weekend.

Work previously scheduled to begin Monday that would bring traffic to a single lane will now start at 6 p.m. Friday and last through 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says restrictions will begin with the southbound lanes, which will be reduced to a single lane between Broadway Avenue and the I-35 split.

The northbound lanes in that location will also be reduced from 10 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, southbound Interstate 35 will be reduced to a single lane from a half mile north of Highway 8 to Highway 8 starting at 9 a.m., Monday, July 29, which will last for two weeks.

However, crews will reopen both lanes each Sunday for weekend traffic.

Further restrictions along I-35 will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, August 2, and last until 10 a.m. Sunday, August 4. The southbound lanes from Broadway Avenue to the I-35 split will be reduced to a single lane.

Northbound lanes between the split and Broadway Avenue will also be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. Friday, August 2, to 5 a.m. Monday, August 5.

Current traffic conditions can be found in the interactive traffic map below.