Humane Society to reopen Golden Valley, Coon Rapids adoption centers Tuesday

Two animal adoption centers in the Twin Cities metro area are set to reopen Tuesday, more than a month after they were closed for health reasons.

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) says its Golden Valley and Coon Rapids adoption centers will reopen at noon Tuesday, and all animals inside will finally be available for adoption, including the nearly 200 dogs who’ve recovered from canine influenza and aren’t contagious anymore.

The adoption centers closed back on April 6 due to the canine influenza outbreak.

AHS reopened its Woodbury location just last week.