Adoptions services return to Woodbury Humane Society after canine influenza outbreak

Woodbury Animal Humane Society opens for adoptions

The Animal Humane Society is celebrating the return of adoptions at its Woodbury location.

The Woodbury facility was among those quarantined on April 6 due to a spread of canine influenza.

Some services at the location are still limited, but Humane Society staff say they’re now ready to get these pets into forever homes.

“There was a lot of people at the door!” said Shelter Operations Manager Astrid Roed. “There was over 12 when we first opened up the door and then now, in the lobby here, I’ve been watching it and there’s people looking already at the animals and trying to make decisions.”

The Woodbury adoption center is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

The Golden Valley and Coon Rapids adoption centers will remain closed until the dogs at those locations recover and are no longer contagious.