Hugo Fire Department helps provide drinking water to horses

The Hugo Fire Department said they answered a unique call for help for some equine residents in Washington County.

According to the fire department, a local horse stable called them requesting they bring out some clean drinking water for their horse’s troughs.

Due to this week’s frigid temperatures, the fire department said the water lines at the horse stable had frozen, preventing the horses from getting safe water to drink.

The department came out with some clean water and began filling the troughs, to the delight of the horses, who drank eagerly as the containers were being filled up.