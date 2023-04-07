Hudson Police: Avoid public boat launch Saturday as search continues for missing man

Hudson police are asking community members to avoid a part of town as they begin searching the St. Croix River for a man who was reported missing last month.

According to Hudson police, officers will be searching the river now that it has started to thaw for Hai Quoc Nguyen.

Due to the search, the Hudson Public Boat Launch parking lot will be used by police, as well as members of Northstar Search and Rescue as well as Wings of Hope. Officials say the location will be partially closed to the public while watercraft and emergency vehicles are staged there.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Nguyen, of River Falls, was last seen driving in downtown Hudson on March 3. His vehicle was later found abandoned, with his phone, wallet and keys still inside. He reportedly has a history of depression and recent paranoia.

Anybody who has seen Nguyen or has information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Kyle Knepler at kknepler@hudsonwi.gov or 715-245-8459.