Law enforcement searching for vulnerable man last seen in Hudson 3 weeks ago

Hudson police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are searching for a missing man who is considered to be vulnerable.

Hai Quoc Nguyen, of River Falls, Wisconsin, was last seen driving in downtown Hudson on March 3, police said. His vehicle was later found abandoned in downtown Hudson, with all his personal items — his phone, wallet and keys — still inside.

He was last seen wearing the clothing below:

Courtesy of Hudson Police Department

Nguyen has a history of depression and recent paranoia, police said.

Those who may be looking for him should pay special attention to homeless shelters and encampments.

Anybody who has seen Nguyen or has information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Kyle Knepler at kknepler@hudsonwi.gov or 715-245-8459.