Hudson man acquitted by jury of homicide, child abuse charges

A Hudson, Wisconsin man who had been charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child that involved his twin babies has been acquitted of all charges.

St. Croix County court records show 39-year-old Paul William Marshall was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Marshall was charged in Feb. 2022 after one of the children, a two-month-old boy, died from a traumatic brain injury earlier that month. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child’s manner of death was a homicide.

Jurors were selected for the trial on Sept. 13, and opening statements began that same afternoon. Testimony and arguments were heard until jurors received the case at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Deliberations ended at 4:30 that afternoon, and a verdict was reached Thursday, with the court dismissing the case around 1:15 p.m.