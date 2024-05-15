Hudson elementary school teacher resigns after allegations of ‘inappropriate conduct’ with child

A Hudson elementary school teacher resigned this week following allegations of sexual misconduct with a child.

Twenty-four-year-old Madison Bergmann, a now-former fifth-grade teacher at River Crest Elementary School, was charged with first-degree child sexual assault earlier this month, according to court records.

Bergmann’s resignation was approved by the Hudson School Board on Tuesday night.

The school sent a message to families earlier this month, saying she was ordered to have no contact with students, staff or parents. Bergmann is also barred from school property.

In that message, a spokesperson for the district said, in part, “Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us. We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing the necessary support for any child who may be impacted. We kindly request the school community to respect the privacy of Hudson students and their families and refrain from spreading rumors or speculation. The School District counseling staff are available to help any child or staff who may be experiencing difficulties with this news.”

Bergmann was charged and placed on leave on May 2 after the victim’s parents caught the child texting with the teacher.

Charging documents indicate that the child and Bergmann talked and texted each other “almost daily.” The child told investigators they had kissed several times and talked about having sex. Bergmann declined to talk to police about her messages with the victim.

Bergmann is due in court on May 30 for a status conference.