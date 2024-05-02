Hudson elementary school teacher on leave after arrest for ‘inappropriate conduct’ with child

An elementary teacher in Hudson is on administrative leave after allegations of “inappropriate conduct” with a minor under 13 years old.

Twenty-four-year-old Madison Bergmann, a fifth-grade teacher at River Crest Elementary School, is currently in St. Croix County Jail on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. She was arrested on Wednesday, according to St. Croix County officials, and court records show she’s now charged with first-degree child sexual assault.

Bergmann, who lives in St. Paul, is on leave and barred from contacting students, staff and parents, in addition to not being allowed on Hudson School District property, according to a message sent to families by the district on Wednesday.

In that message, a spokesperson for the district said, in part, “Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us. We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing the necessary support for any child who may be impacted. We kindly request the school community to respect the privacy of Hudson students and their families and refrain from spreading rumors or speculation. The School District counseling staff are available to help any child or staff who may be experiencing difficulties with this news.”

The district’s investigation into Bergmann is open and ongoing. Officials say they contacted law enforcement when they learned of Bergmann’s alleged conduct.