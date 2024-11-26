How to get the cheapest tickets to the state fair on Tuesday

On Monday, the Minnesota State Fair announced that its annual one-day flash ticket sale will be the following day, on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The online flash sale is the cheapest price point for purchasing gate admission tickets. This year, tickets are $14 each during the sale, and there is a maximum of 12 tickets per order and one order per customer.

The flash sale is a savings of at least $2 to $4 per ticket compared to regularly priced gate admission, which was $16 for people aged five to 12 and seniors and $18 for people aged 12 and over in 2024. The cost of admission for 2025 has not been announced yet.

Children aged four and under get into the fair for free.

Tickets purchased during the flash sale can be used digitally — by text message or mobile download — but cannot be sent by U.S. mail.

Tickets are good for entry any day of the fair and for all people aged five and over.

The fair also provides two free print-at-home cards for anyone purchasing tickets as a gift.

If anyone misses the flash sale, pre-fair discounted admission tickets are available for $15 each starting Dec. 2.

The 2025 Great Minnesota Get-Together is Aug. 21-Sept. 1.